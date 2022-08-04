OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Frontier City in Oklahoma City will host a school supply drive during the next couple weekends.

The park will collect school supply donations Aug. 6-7 and Aug. 13-14.

“Guests that donate at least six school supplies will receive a $10 Cowboy Cash voucher that can be used inside the park for food, souvenirs or games,” Frontier City officials said.

The school supplies will be donated to Scissortail Park.

Guests can drop off the school supplies at the front gate and receive their $10 Cowboy Cash voucher.

Visit Frontier City School Supply Drive for more information on the school supply drive, including recommended school supplies.