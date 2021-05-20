Frontier City, Hurricane Harbor increasing pay for many seasonal employees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a summer job, Oklahoma’s largest theme park and waterpark is increasing its hourly pay.

Frontier City and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City announced wage increases for many of its seasonal positions, like food service, security, lifeguards, ride operators, retail, and admission.

Six Flags hires over 2,500 employees each season to work in a variety of jobs that now pay $9-$15 an hour.

“We are looking forward to an amazing season here at Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor and the key to our continued success and delivering a great guest experience is with our team members,” said Park President Trevor Leonard. “This new wage increase and exclusive benefits we are offering will appeal to talented candidates who want to be part of the Six Flags family.”

If you are interested in a job, you can take part in Frontier City’s Job Fair, which takes place every Tuesday and Thursday in May from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit Frontier City’s website.