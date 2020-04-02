Frontier City, Hurricane Harbor OKC to reopen in mid-May

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two popular attractions in Oklahoma City will remain closed until at least mid-May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor OKC have temporarily suspended operations and will reopen in mid-May, “or as soon as possible thereafter.”

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the properties, and park officials say the safety of guests and team members “is always our highest priority.”

For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season.

For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed.

Frontier City members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 season (and/or other bonus benefits, as applicable).