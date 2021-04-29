Frontier City looking to hire 700 employees during job fair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City is looking to hire 700 employees during a job fair.

Officials say there are various positions open for lifeguards, ride operators, retail, admission, games, and more for individuals and candidates 15-years-old and older.

Interested job-seekers can head to Frontier City’s job fair on Thursday, April 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. where 700 applicants will be hired on the spot.

“With spring in full swing, and summer just around the corner, the Thrill is Calling to come and be a part of the Six Flags family,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Laura Doerre. “We offer tremendous flexibility for students and part-time wage earners, as well as retirees. We have a job for every lifestyle, including many full-time career placements, and Six Flags is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace with great opportunities for leadership development in the hospitality industry and beyond. We want to be the employer of choice.”

Applicants may apply online at any time.