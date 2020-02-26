Frontier City passes, ‘Friends’-style shirt offered to blood donors for limited time

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute is giving blood donors free passes to Frontier City.

Each person who donates blood at an Oklahoma Blood Institute location through March 31 will receive a voucher to Frontier City in Oklahoma City for free admission during certain spring dates, according to a Blood Institute news release.

Donors can also receive a free, limited-edition T-shirt inspired by the sitcom ‘Friends’. However, if a donor chooses not to take the T-shirt, the Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund to provide blood center assistance in developing countries.

“Voluntary blood donation is one of the most selfless acts someone can do—being a friend to a stranger and giving hope, healing, and comfort during a life-threatening health crisis,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We encourage healthy adults, age sixteen and older, to ‘be there’ for others in our community by giving blood.”

Every two seconds, someone somewhere needs blood, according to the news release.

“The supply must be constantly renewed. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives,” the news release states.

Every drop of blood donated to the Blood Institute goes to patients in more than 160 hospitals throughout Oklahoma.

“It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs,” the news release states.

The Frontier City complimentary pass is valid March 14 through March 22, as well as March 28 and 29 and April 4 and 5. The pass is not valid for special events or park exclusives.

The ‘Friends’-style shirt is available until May 31, but excludes March 9 through March 31.

Donors do not have to make an appointment to give blood, but appointments can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at (877) 340-8777 or visiting obi.org.