Frontier City preparing for opening weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for something to do this weekend, a popular attraction announced that it is opening its doors to the public.

Frontier City is preparing to welcome guests back for the 2021 season beginning on Saturday, March 13.

Organizers say Frontier City has partnered with Oklahoma Blood Institute to host its first-ever blood drive on Saturday, March 13 and March 20.

OBI blood donors will receive a free visit to Frontier City.

The park is also kicking off the start of the season with giveaways from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 13 and March 14 in Thunderbird Plaza.

Officials say Six Flags’ reopening plan was developed in consultation with epidemiologists to exceed guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols.