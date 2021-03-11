Frontier City preparing for opening weekend

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for something to do this weekend, a popular attraction announced that it is opening its doors to the public.

Frontier City is preparing to welcome guests back for the 2021 season beginning on Saturday, March 13.

Organizers say Frontier City has partnered with Oklahoma Blood Institute to host its first-ever blood drive on Saturday, March 13 and March 20.

OBI blood donors will receive a free visit to Frontier City.

The park is also kicking off the start of the season with giveaways from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 13 and March 14 in Thunderbird Plaza.

Officials say Six Flags’ reopening plan was developed in consultation with epidemiologists to exceed guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter