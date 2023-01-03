OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An old man win winter is causing an unexpected and costly surprise for Oklahoma City University as the institution becomes the latest victim of a frozen pipe burst.

Oklahoma City University’s Athletic Director, Corey Bray said a pipe broke in their gym on Christmas Eve.

Bray added another University employee told him there was quite a bit of water rushing out of a downstairs closet where the PA system was kept and onto the basketball court.

Oklahoma City University’s basketball court on Christmas Eve. Photo courtesy: Mark Berokoff. Oklahoma City University’s basketball court on Christmas Eve. Photo courtesy: Mark Berokoff.

“I was preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” stated Bray.

However, once Bray got to the gym, he told KFOR he knew it was a total loss.

The basketball court was ruined and some of the University’s equipment was damaged.

Bray said not only was the main basketball court flooded, but two other courts inside the building were damaged as well.

To replace and remove what was damaged will cost anywhere between $300,000 and $500,000, according to Bray.

“There’s over 29,000 square feet of maple flooring here,” he said.

While KFOR was visiting the facility, workers were ripping up the court, breaking it down with a power saw and disposing of it.

Bray added there are several other OCU campus buildings that had a pipe burst over Christmas break.

The University has filed an insurance claim for everything.

Bray is hopeful their insurance company will foot most of the bill and then they’ll only have to pay the deductible out of pocket.

In the meantime, OCU Head Basketball Coach Mark Berokoff said the team will not be able to play on that court for the remainder of their season.

Lost our arena floor to water damage, things hit you hard, we will figure out a way with no home arena rest of the year #justus pic.twitter.com/eugv62TnS7 — Coach Berokoff (@CoachBerokoff) December 30, 2022

“I haven’t slept. I didn’t sleep for a while because it was the logistics of it, trying to find places to practice in, trying to work around our class schedules and all of those things make it real difficult. It was our guys who were really disappointed because they loved to shoot in here. It’s just a bad deal,” explained Coach Berokoff.

In his 27 years of coaching basketball, two of which were with OCU, he has never dealt with a situation like this.

Coach Berokoff said both the women’s and men’s basketball teams were supposed to pick back up practice on December 27, so to have seen the gym how it is a few days prior to that was disappointing.

Oklahoma City University’s basketball court as of Tuesday morning. KFOR photos.

“It’s like a new calling card. We’ll just figure it out and we’ll fight through it. It’s a little bit of adversity and it’s tough to play in our conference on the road and but we’re going to make the best of it. It’s a life lesson. Things don’t always go the way you want [them] to,” said Coach Berokoff.

Luckily, Bray said local schools such as Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School and Mount Saint Mary Catholic High School have opened up their gyms to the Rams for practice.

Coach Berokoff said it’s unknown as of Tuesday morning where they’ll play home games though.

“It hurts our seniors. They don’t get their senior night here and a lot of them have gone here for a long time,” he added.

The good news is there will be a new court for OCU teams to use, but Coach Berokoff said the bad news is how much history washed away in the flood.

“It’s devastating because this is a historic facility. Abe Lemons is one of the historic names in college basketball. There’s been a lot of great games on this court and people before us were here. There’s been a lot of winning on this court for all sports and to see what’s happening to it now, it’s just there’s a bit piece of history that’s going away,” explained Coach Berokoff.

OCU is hopeful they’ll make a full recovery by March, but they won’t have a solid timeline until they hire a company to install the new floor.

If you’re interested in donating to UCO’s repair budget, Bray said you can do so with the Champions Club.