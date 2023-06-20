OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- The Camping World off I-40 and Anderson was recently hit by vandals, costing both the business and customers thousands of dollars.

Camping World off I-40 and Anderson in Oklahoma City. KFOR photo. Camping World off I-40 and Anderson in Oklahoma City. KFOR photo.

Mark Smithee told KFOR he got a phone call from Oklahoma City Police last Wednesday about his recreational vehicle’s catalytic converter being stolen.

That phone call from police was the first he had heard of the situation, according to Smithee. He said it wasn’t until the following Monday that he heard from Camping World.

“They told me that on the phone, they said, ‘Well, we just let the police handle contact,'” stated Smithee.

Smithee’s RV had already been in the shop for about two months and now he’s worried he won’t be able to use it until after the summer is over.

“The summer’s over with, you know? So you’ve lost the entire season,” added Smithee.

Smithee wasn’t the only individual targeted in this crime spree.

News 4 has obtained 10 Oklahoma City PD incident reports relating to the Camping World thefts.

The reports reveal several stolen and/or nearly stolen items, including:

Stolen Connex TV, model CX24A22S – $400

Stolen Connex TV, model CX50A22S – $600 and attempted theft of fridge – $200

Stolen Sansui TV, unknown model – $500

Attempted theft of Connex TV, unknown model – $500

Stolen TV, unknown make or model – $300 and fire extinguisher $40

Stolen Connex TV, model CZ24A22S – $300 and fire extinguisher $40

15 spare tires – $200 each

Battery – $250

Attempted to steal battery – $250

At least seven customer catalytic converters – $4,000 each

The incident reports show Camping World does have surveillance footage of the suspect(s).

A black SUV, possibly a Tahoe, parked on the North side of I-40 on June 11 just before 8 a.m.

The video shows a suspect grab an item from the South fence line of Camping World and load the item into the vehicle.

A Camping World representative believes these items were televisions stolen from campers on the lot.

The suspect entered the lot by cutting a hole in the chain link fence on the West side of the property, according to the incident report.

Smithee said he originally budgeted $200 for the initial repairs, but now he fears he’s looking at a much higher bill.

“It’s frustrating because when you turn your vehicle over to them for service, you think there is an expectation of security,” said Smithee.

When Smithee spoke with a Camping World representative, he said he left the conversation even more frustrated because it almost seemed as if the business would not be taking any of the responsibility.

“The comment made to me was, ‘You do have insurance, correct?’ and so it’s been kind of tossed off on us to pay for the deductible and there is, of course the ding on your insurance from there on out,” explained Smithee.

Oklahoma attorney, Tod Mercer said there is a consumer protection law called the Bailor Law.

“Bailor Law is law surrounding situations where a person has left their property in the control of another person. And so in a situation where, for instance, if something’s wrong with my car and I take it to a car dealership and while it’s at the dealership, it’s damaged or stolen, that creates a situation where Bailor Law comes into play,” said Mercer. “Oftentimes there’s an angle that you can go on these cases that creates liability through a negligence cause of action. You might have simple negligence like that. Somebody backs into your car. And two, a situation where you have negligent security and something happens as a result of there being negligent security or a total lack of security.”

Mercer said it’s a tough case to make with gross negligence because most large corporations will have their customers sign a document waiving their right to sue if there’s damage to their vehicle.

“I’ve seen situations where dealers would do something like this, say, while your car was at the dealership, it was stolen or damaged by vandals and so the dealer would cut a deal with you and say you turn it in on your insurance and I’ll pay for the deductible and I’ll pay for any raise in your insurance, so you get into situations like that and oftentimes it is kind of a give or take deal,” said Mercer.

Mercer also told KFOR mom and pop shops don’t typically have the waiver.

In a situation like Smithee’s, Mercer recommends contacting the insurance company first. If you want to take legal action, he said you can do so in small claims court.

“The best thing to do is just contact the dealer and try to work it out with them and tell them, you know, ‘I don’t want to follow a lawsuit, but at the same time I feel like you guys are negligent’ and try to work out. Most of the time they’re going to try to avoid litigation, so they’re going to try to help you,” stated Mercer.

Smithee is now hoping Camping World will make this situation whole.

“Hopefully something will work out with Camping World,” said Smithee.

No word on whether a suspect(s) has been arrested. No suspect description is available, according to reports.

News 4 reached out to Camping World’s media team several times on Tuesday for comment, but did not hear back.