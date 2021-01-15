Frustration over COVID-19 virus vaccine shipment change

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s deputy health commissioner says a change in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccines came unexpectedly and left him frustrated.
Keith Reed said Friday that he learned a day earlier that the shipments of second doses of the vaccine will not be separate.
Reed said although the doses are identical medically, they were previously being sent as a first dose, then a second dose.
Reed said the health department now must manage the inventory to make sure everyone who receives the first dose also receives the second dose in a timely fashion, rather than receiving a clearly labeled second dose for those who have received the first inoculation.