Frustration over COVID-19 virus vaccine shipment change

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic offered by Hidalgo County in the town of Mercedes. (Courtesy Photo)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s deputy health commissioner says a change in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccines came unexpectedly and left him frustrated.

Keith Reed said Friday that he learned a day earlier that the shipments of second doses of the vaccine will not be separate.

Reed said although the doses are identical medically, they were previously being sent as a first dose, then a second dose.

Reed said the health department now must manage the inventory to make sure everyone who receives the first dose also receives the second dose in a timely fashion, rather than receiving a clearly labeled second dose for those who have received the first inoculation.

