OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Pentagon Spokesman Brig. General Pat Ryder confirmed on Tuesday, that forces from Fort Sill are being sent to the Middle East.

The announcement comes as Oklahoma patriot battalions and batteries are gearing up for deployment in a undisclosed location in the Middle East, according to Ryder.

Ryder said in his briefing Tuesday, the Department of Defense continues to remain actively engaged in the situation in the Middle East. Ryder said, it is the military’s aim to avoid any regional expansion of Israel’s conflict with Hamas but it stands willing and prepared to protect and defend our partners and our interests and will act to do so.

Ryder concluded his announcement saying, “the message is simple we will take all necessary measures to defend our troops and our interests overseas.”