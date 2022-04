FORT SUPPLY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say Ft. Supply residents should evacuate south of town away from a large wildfire in the area.

A Fire Warning was issued for Harper and Woodward Counties around noon for a fire just a few miles north of Ft. Supply.

The warning has now escalated to an evacuation notice for residents in the Fort Supply area.

Residents are asked to evacuate quickly and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive into smoke.