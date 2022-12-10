OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man allegedly on the run from authorities in Texas has been arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of murder.

Oklahoma City Police said they worked in tandem with the United States Marshals Service to arrest Ricky Roman Spencer, who is suspected of the violent crime in Dallas County, Texas.

An OCPD incident report noted the man was taken into custody on Thursday evening at the McDonalds located at 2101 NW 23rd Street, without incident.

Spencer has a lengthy criminal record in Oklahoma, with charges going back to 2010, including burglary and assault and battery.

Spencer recently had outstanding Oklahoma County warrants for two felony counts for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one felony count for discharging firearms in a public place.

He is currently being held without bond for “flight to avoid Dallas County”.

Additional details about the arrest including other, pending charges are expected in the coming days.