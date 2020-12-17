Fugitive with lengthy felony criminal history arrested after police pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fugitive with an extensive felony record dating back at least 13 years was arrested once again following a police pursuit.

Joseph D. King, 39, was arrested after the chase crossed a wide expanse of Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.

King, who had been on supervised parole, was wanted for absconding after he allegedly cut off his Department of Corrections GPS monitor ankle bracelet in November.

A U.S. Marshal spotted King’s vehicle on the road Wednesday and notified area agencies.

The marshal chased King, but the suspect was able to evade capture.

Chopper 4 was in the air at the time of the chase and spotted King’s vehicle on Interstate 35 and Northeast 122nd. The two suspects inside the vehicle were seen throwing out items.

The vehicle stopped at an office complex near Northwest 150th and Hertz Quail Springs Parkway. The passenger exited and walked toward the building. The driver, King, then took off.

King drove to an apartment complex, got out of the vehicle and ran

Chopper 4 was still watching the suspect, who entered a breezeway at the complex.

Pilot Mason Dunn sent information about the suspect’s location to KFOR Assignment Desk Manager Steve Johnson, who then relayed directions to an Oklahoma City Police Department dispatcher.

Police located and arrested King in the breezeway. Officers also caught up to the passenger who had been dropped off at the office building. The latest information that KFOR received is that the passenger has not been arrested.

King’s lengthy criminal conviction record includes assault and battery on a police officer and multiple counts of fraud, larceny and drug possession, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.