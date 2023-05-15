OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says drivers should begin planning now for a full weekend closure of eastbound and westbound I-40 between I-35 and Choctaw Rd. from 7 p.m. May 19 – 5:30 a.m. May 22.

ODOT officials say this closure is part of the more than $170 million I-40 Douglas Blvd. interchange and widening project and will allow crews the space needed to safely remove the Engle Rd. bridge over I-40.

All eastbound and westbound I-40 traffic will be detoured during the closure to I-240. Eastbound I-40 traffic will be detoured at I-35 to eastbound I-240 while westbound I-40 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-240 starting at Choctaw Rd.

Motorists also may consider using alternate routes such as US-62/N. 23rd St. or the Kickapoo Turnpike to US-62 or to I-44, ODOT says.

Lane closures in Oklahoma City and Midwest City include:

The three left lanes of eastbound I-40/I-35 will be closed at Shields Blvd. and traffic will be diverted to northbound I-35.

Southbound I-235 will be narrowed to two lanes and the ramp to eastbound I-40 will be closed. All southbound I-235 traffic must go either to southbound I-35 or to westbound I-40.

The right lane of southbound I-35 will be closed at N.E. 10 th Traffic must take westbound I-40/southbound I-35.

Traffic must take westbound I-40/southbound I-35. Westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane and detoured to westbound I-240 starting at Choctaw Rd.

Westbound I-40 ramps from Anderson Rd., Douglas Blvd., Industrial Blvd., Town Center Dr., Air Depot Blvd. and Hudiburg Dr. will be closed.

Anderson Rd. will be closed at I-40 for bridge work during the closure.

Eastbound I-40 ramps will be closed starting in Oklahoma City and continuing east into Del City and Midwest City. Ramp closures include:

Southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound I-40;

Eastbound I-40 ramps from Scott St., Sunnylane Rd., S.E. 15 th , Sooner Rd., Air Depot Blvd., Town Center Dr. and from Industrial Blvd., which is permanently closed.

, Sooner Rd., Air Depot Blvd., Town Center Dr. and from Industrial Blvd., which is permanently closed. Southbound and northbound Douglas Blvd. ramps to eastbound I-40 will be closed.

“The department does not undertake full interstate closures lightly as we understand the significant impact and cost to motorists any time a closure takes place,” said Trenton January, ODOT District 4 engineer. “This closure is necessary to remove an outdated bridge over I-40 in the safest and most timely manner possible. Removal of the Engle Rd. bridge, which has been closed to traffic for several years, allows the necessary room for the widening of I-40 to six lanes.”

The contractor also will work in other areas of the project during the closure such as at the Anderson Rd. bridge over I-40 to limit additional partial closures later in the project.