Fun events planned for Scissortail Park’s first anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fun events are planned to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of Oklahoma City’s Scissortail Park.

Festivities will take place on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn on Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 2 p.m.

Organizers say the Great Lawn will be painted with dozens of hearts to help visitors sit together while maintaining social distance.

Visitors can bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the live music. Coolers are permitted, but glass containers are prohibited.

“Last year at this time, a small army of people from MAPS 3, the City of Oklahoma City, Scissortail Park Foundation, Oklahoma City Police and community volunteers all came together to put on an opening party for the Park the likes of which was never done before in Oklahoma City. No one who attended will soon forget the experience of celebrating the opening of this transformative new downtown park and the roar of excitement from the more than 30,000 people when the mayor dropped the mic and the Kings of Leon took the stage. Since opening, the Park is a thriving and vibrant destination with something for everyone – a place to play, exercise, relax, walk dogs, and enjoy concerts, rent boats or roller skates, play in fountains, shop at a grown-in-Oklahoma farmer’s market and more. What an incredible example of a community with a vision that comes together to bring it to life. We look forward to making this nothing less than one of the best urban parks in the United States. The blue, blue skies of Oklahoma are the only limit.” Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Live mural painting by Bek Barkocy on the Great Lawn – 2 to 8 p.m.

Game Zone on the Great Lawn – 2:30 p.m.

Sugar Free All Stars perform on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage – 3 p.m.

Chanda Graham performs on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage – 4:15 p.m.

Stephen Salewon performs on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage – 6:30 p.m.

Pilgrim performs on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage – 8 p.m.

Candle lighting with Mayor David Holt and Happy Birthday sing-along led by Lyric Theatre – 8:45 p.m.

John Fullbright performs on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage – 9 p.m.

Food trucks on site will include Pops Waffles, All Time Burger & Bistro, Tasty Snow, Blue J’s Rollin Grill, Evolve the Burger, and Spunkies Soul Food.

Bar service will be provided by the Social Order Dining Group.

