OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the community mourns the loss of an Oklahoma City police officer, a local organization is working to support her family.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, dispatchers received a call about a head-on crash along I-44 and S.W. 29th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized one of the drivers involved was an Oklahoma City police officer.

“The officer was off-duty in a personal vehicle, just leaving work when the accident happened,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Meagan Burke. Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department identified the officer as 31-year-old Sgt. Meagan Burke.

Authorities say Burke was hit head-on when a driver heading the opposite direction swerved left, was propelled over the center guardrail, and hit Burke’s vehicle head-on.

Sgt. Burke has been a police officer in Oklahoma City since May of 2016.

Now, the OKC Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has launched a fund in support of Burke’s family.

“The outpouring of condolences is heart-warming and appreciated,” said OKC FOP President Mark Nelson. “Many people are asking how they can help, so we want to provide the opportunity for them to do so. The OKC FOP Foundation was set up to support our officers and their families during tragic times like this. Every single penny donated will go to help an officer or their family.”

The Foundation has already approved an initial amount from the fund to help Sgt. Burke’s family with travel expenses.

Donations can be made online.