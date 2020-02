OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma native Michael Gehr was diagnosed with the rare disease Friedreich’s Ataxia years ago.

He persevered through the disease and now, he and his family hold a big concert each year to raise money to help others like him.

Gehr stopped by KFOR on Monday to talk about the concert, Cure FA Soiree.

More information on the event can be found here.