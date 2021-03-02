Fundraiser to help Oklahoma fire department devastated by fire

TWIN LAKES, Okla. (KFOR) – The recovery process is far from over after a fire destroyed the Twin Lakes fire station.

Duane Dahlem the assistant chief was burned in the blaze and then suffered a heart attack.

It was fully engulfed, the whole one side, and we didn’t have any equipment to fight it, so we had to wait for help,” said Twin Lakes Fire Chief Mike Gilliam.

Chief Gilliam says the flames sparked from an ATV that was inside the building. They had just replaced the batteries in it Sunday afternoon.

After it caught fire on on February 21, Duane rushed inside trying to save at least one truck, but he was burned in the process.

“He couldn’t get on the driver’s side of the truck because of where the fire was so all he could do was get out of the building,” said Lori.

Amid the chaos, another blow. As the building burned, Duane suffered a heart attack.

“I think it was brought on by all the happenings of losing the fire department,” said Lori.

“He’s the kind of guy that every fire department, every volunteer fire department wants,” said Chief Gilliam.

Not much is left of the department’s building now.

If you’d like to help, you can donate here.

There will also be a fundraiser for the department on March 13 at Twin Lakes Restaurant.

That event will be from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.