OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local sheriff’s office is preparing to say goodbye to a deputy who died after a bizarre accident.

Around 7:30 p.m. on March 10, a deputy was driving through a parking lot near E. Frontage Rd. and E. 2nd St. when he collided with a metal gate.

“We don’t know exactly how that had happened, but it appears as though that went through the windshield and and hit him,” said Aaron Brilbeck, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “Obviously, it’s dark. We don’t know exactly what happened. We don’t know exactly why it was hit. That’s one of the things we’re looking into right now.”

Sheriff Tommie Johnson III called it a “freak accident” and said McCain was driving around 10 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

Initial reports indicated that Oklahoma County Deputy Jeremy McCain was hit in the shoulder and possibly the neck by the metal gate.

He was rushed to OU Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

Johnson said McCain died three times that night, but fought for his life for over a week through multiple surgeries.

Sadly, he passed away from his injuries earlier this week.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to share with you that Deputy Jeremy McCain has passed after a valiant fight for his life. Jeremy was critically hurt in an accident March 10th. He was a school resource officer and a loving single dad with an amazing sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and by all of us at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for your continued prayers and kind words.” Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

McCain’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 24 at Crossing Community Church. A viewing open to the public will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 22 and March 23 at the Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home.

“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support and prayers for Jeremy and our family. These past 10 days since the incident have been tough for sure, however the care from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Christian School, the nurses and staff of OU Medical Center and so many friends, is very much appreciated and something we will always remember,” a statement from McCain’s family read.

The sheriff’s office is also hosting a blood drive in honor of McCain. The Bloodmobile will be at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 2101 NE 36th St. on March 23 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A GoFundMe has been created to help McCain’s family.