OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A funeral will be held today for a veteran member of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office who died in a vehicle crash one week ago.

Capt. William Hargraves, photo from Osage County Sheriff’s Office

William Riley Hargraves, known to his friends and family as “Willy,” died at the age of 44 on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19.

His funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall.

Hargraves, a member of the Sheriff’s Office for nearly 25 years, was traveling to work on the morning of Aug. 19 when his vehicle was hit by another vehicle at U.S. 60 East and Oklahoma 18 in Osage. He served with the Sheriff’s Office for nearly 25 years.

Former Sheriff Russell Cottle hired Hargraves as a jailer in 1998.

Hargraves was promoted to field deputy in 2000. He was promoted to K-9 handler three years later. He and his K-9 Jasmine worked drug interdiction and drug detection for Osage County’s public schools.

He rose to the rank of patrol sergeant in 2004; his duties included supervising patrol shifts while continuing to work with his K-9 partner.

His ascent continued in 2006 with a promotion to patrol lieutenant. As patrol lieutenant, he supervised all of patrol and conducted criminal investigations for the west area of Osage County.

William Hargraves on the job years ago. Photo from Osage County Sheriff’s Office

Hargraves was promoted to jail lieutenant in 2020. He supervised the Osage County Detention Center and Transportation Division’s day-to-day operations.

Hargraves in uniform. Photo from Osage County Sheriff’s Office

He achieved the rank of jail administrator/captain in 2021, and in 2022 became captain of investigations.

Hargraves’ career as a public servant and community protector also included fighting fires.

He began his fire career with the Osage Cove Fire Department as a volunteer fireman while he was a high school student. He attended the Oklahoma State University Fire Program and served his community as Fire Chief, according to his obituary.

He was also a C.L.E.E.T. Firearms instructor.

Hargraves is survived by his wife, Emily Hargraves; children, Ben Hargraves, Gracie Hargraves and Presley Perrier of Burbank, Okla.; his parents, Barbara and William “Donnie” Hargraves of Burbank, Okla.; three sisters, Donna Brakey of Lodi, Calif., Toni Hargraves of Las Vegas, Nev., and Kynda Darnell of Claremore, Okla.; and a brother, Keith Lawson of Ponca City.

Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor Hargraves and Sgt. Robert Swartz, of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, who was killed in the line of duty on Monday.

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe page that was created to help Hargraves’ family.