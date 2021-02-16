Furnaces struggling to keep up with plummeting temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma continues to shatter record cold temperatures, heaters are struggling to keep up.

“We just haven’t dealt with this cold of a temperature in a long, long time,” said Eric Steele, Owner of Eric’s Refrigeration, Heat & Air.

The plummeting temperatures are just too much for the heaters to keep up with, and pipes are freezing quickly.

“The harsh temperatures have just put a strain on the heaters that they’ve never seen here and so it’s really causing them to break down,” said Steele.

Steele says it’s the higher efficiency heaters struggling the most.

“When it gets this cold, even though they are insulated because every high efficiency furnace, the drains are supposed to be insulated…even though it’s insulated, it is freezing up the drain, backing up water and the furnace shuts down,” said Steele.

He says if your heater stops working, find the unit and check the pipes. If you have PVC pipes, they are likely frozen and need to be thawed.

“What needs to be done is heat tape put on those drains, which has to go inside that insulation, but the problem that you run into now is there’s no heat tape available,” said Steele.

Because of the huge demand for heat tape and parts for heaters, many hardware stores are simply running out. In addition to this, many parts are trucked in from Texas, where ice is keeping roads undriveable.

“They say they normally have three trucks a week come in and he said they’re gonna be lucky if they get one truck this week because they get a lot of their stuff from Texas and they’re having ice storms down there,” said Steele.

Steele’s advice is to get your hands on heat tape as quickly as possible, especially if your heater isn’t frozen yet.

He says the good news for heaters is that the rolling blackouts shouldn’t affect the integrity of furnaces.

“It should just go right back to working as it should,” he said.

Oklahoma Natural Gas is asking customers who are affected by the rolling blackouts to turn off their furnaces while the power is out. They say once the power comes back on, wait 10 minutes before restarting the furnace. They say this will help the natural gas system adjust to the increase in usage and avoid any further disruptions.