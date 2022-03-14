MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) -There lots of barks in Midwest City today for a very good cause.

Saturday was National K-9 Veterans day.

“Everybody loves veterans and everybody loves dogs and, they were like, yeah lets do this!” said Ruben Reyes of Southern Nazarene University Veteran Services.

Organizers talking about the first ever National K9 Veterans Day celebration In Oklahoma.

“Wonderful event! Who doesn’t love dogs and veterans?” said Shaina Bennett of the Midwest City Chamber of Commerce.

The MWC Chamber of Commerce and The SNU Veterans Center teaming up to put on the Saturday event to honor the four-legged service dogs so vital to our military men and women.

“They have played a huge role in every war in every deployment that we have been in. Today we just want to say thanks to these great partners of ours.” Said Mark Nadig of SNU Veteran Services.

Although used since colonial days, dogs were first officially recognized by the US military as members in 1942.

At Center stage on Saturday was Paul. The German Shepard is this year’s K9 veteran of the year. The 12 year old furry Airforce vet sniffed out IED’s in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also served with the Secret Service and guarded the President of the United States.

“They really do bring added value for us on the battlefield, in helping to identifying threats and at the end of the day, these dogs save lives and that’s why we are here.” Said Nadig.

But the dogs were not the only ones getting love at Saturday’s event. Support services for vets were provided from career to mental health services, raising awareness for veteran suicide prevention There were even pets for vets, with some service dogs retiring from active duty to be support dogs for veterans.

“We want them to know that they are supported. They are loved. That there are resources out there and if you need help please reach out to somebody because any of us are here to support you and we will find the right organization to give you the help that’s needed.” Said Bennett.