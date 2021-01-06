Future of old Oklahoma City Jail hanging in the balance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The future of the old Oklahoma City Jail continues to hang in the balance after a vote passed Tuesday to defer the decision of whether or not to demolish it.

“There’s no real downside to waiting another couple of months or another couple of years,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

The building was built in the 1930s as a part of a historic corridor in downtown Oklahoma City.

Built along with it were the Civic Center, the old Police Headquarters and what used to be the County Courthouse.

The old jail is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places and preservationists argue its history is too rich to risk losing.

“I believe it would be a total travesty with a capital “T” in front of it to demolish this building,” said Michael Washington, a local activist.

Its history is also directly tied to the Civil Rights Movement in Oklahoma City.

Clara Luper, along with many other protestors, were arrested and held in the jail dozens of times.

“This jail is the only piece of fabric left of Clara Luper, that’s it. That’s it,” said Oklahoma City Councilmember Nikki Nice.

The building is in deplorable condition, unused since 2013, with a leaking roof, asbestos, broken windows and pigeons now inhabiting it.

“That is not how the city maintains property. We want our private properties to maintain code, but the city itself doesn’t maintain its own code,” said Marva Ellard, the building’s current potential developer.

Ellard has been trying to develop the building and buy it from the city for nearly 10 years.

She says she wants to preserve its history and use the space for things like personal services, like laundry, a convenience store and potentially office space and storage.

If demolished, the city says it will use the land for parking.

The council says the decision to defer was made in part, to give future councilmembers a chance to weigh in on the future of the old jail.

Councilmembers say they are committed to working with city staff and developers to come up with a plan for its future.