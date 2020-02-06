Future roommate speaks about death of Moore High School runner

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR/ KNWA) – As the community in Moore is still coming to terms with a horrific crash that claimed the lives of two high school students, the loss has also affected a family in Arkansas.

On Monday, a 57-year-old man drove his truck into a group of cross country runners from Moore High School.

Rachel Freeman died just feet away from the school after being hit.

Rachel Freeman was kiled in an auto-ped accident in Moore

“She was someone who strived to be her best, but then she was someone who supported her teammates, and she was also engaged in her community,” Rob Morris, who produced an athlete of the week piece on Freeman for Moore Monthly, said.

Just one day before the deadly crash, Nataly Nailling spoke with Freeman. According to KNWA, the two were going to be college roommates at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas.

“At first I couldn’t really believe it,” Nailling said. “The first girl that got hit, Rachel Freeman, was going to be my roommate. She was going to be my teammate next year.”

They never met in person, but they were making plans to meet face-to-face before the start of their college classes.

Officials say Yuridia Martinez, a sophomore, also died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Yuridia Martinez is the second student killed in the auto-ped

The driver of the truck, 57-year-old Max Townsend, remains in jail without bond. He is facing six counts of leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of manslaughter.

Police believe he was under the influence of something at the time of the crash, but that has not been confirmed at this time.