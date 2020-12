OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - First responders are urging drivers to use caution as they say they are seeing an increase in the number of accidents being reported because of the snow.

"We're starting to see an increase in the number of calls since the snow began. We've had about eight Signal 82s we've worked so far today, but like I said it's been increasing. So we're up to about four just in the last 45 minutes and that includes a rollover that came out within the last 10 minutes," said Oklahoma City Fire Batt. Chief Lance Burnett.