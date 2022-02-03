OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans across the state are making this most of this winter weather – check out these fun photos sent to us at KFOR!

(Photo: Tate Canoy)

(Photo: William Geddes)

(Photo: Ruby Cline)

(Photo: Janell Percey)

(Photo: Janell Percey)

(Photo: Janell Percey)

(Photo: Janell Percey)

(Photo: Janell Percey)

(Photo: Misty Powell)

(Photo: Misty Powell)

(Photo: Lisa & John Campe)

(Photo: Lisa & John Campe)

(Photo: Coby and Cindy – Chickasha)

(Photo: Kurt Waggoner)

(Photo: Jennifer Farmer)

(Photo: Steph Hines)

(Photo: Tereasa Kirkwood)

(Photo: Harlie and Jake Hanson)

Got winter weather photos? Send them to us at 4@kfor.com!