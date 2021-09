ALFALFA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Game wardens in Alfalfa County are investigating a poaching case.

Officials say a buck was poached either Saturday night or early Sunday morning, just over the Alfalfa County line from Grant County.

Game wardens say a poacher shot the buck three times and then left it.

Authorities stress that it is illegal to shoot and kill a buck out of hunting season.

If you have any information on the case, call Game Warden Lt. Ben Bickerstaff at (580) 541-0820.