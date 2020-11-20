Game wardens investigating poaching case in Pawhuska

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pawhuska are searching for poachers who are accused of killing a deer.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma game wardens say a deer was shot with a rifle on Palmer Ave. in Pawhuska.

Investigators say a white four-door truck with two younger males was seen in the area around the time of the incident.

If you have any information, call Game Warden Jeremy Bersche at (918) 440-9880.

