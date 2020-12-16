Game wardens investigating poaching case in Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma game wardens are asking for the public’s help investigating a poaching case in Sequoyah County.

Game wardens say they found 19 Lesser Canada Geese and one snow goose illegally disposed of along Dwight Mission Rd. in Sequoyah County.

Investigators say the birds were not cleaned and were left to waste.

“This type of activity is not tolerated. Please help us bring those responsible for this action forward. It sheds a negative light on all hunters especially waterfowlers to the non-hunting public,” the Oklahoma Game Wardens posted on Facebook.

If you have any information on the case, call Game Wardens Jerry Henry at (918) 431-2544 or Brek Henry at (918) 431-2550.