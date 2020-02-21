Game wardens seeking information after 2 bull elk poached in S.W. Oklahoma

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma game wardens are seeking help from the public after two bull elk were poached in the southwestern part of the state this week.

On Tuesday, two bull elk were shot from the road with a rifle between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. about a half-mile north of Lee Blvd. on Bigbow Road in Comanche County.

According to a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, the bull elk were then left in the field.

If you have any information, call Game Warden Lt. Mike Carroll at (580) 695-7535 or Operation Game Thief at 1-800-522-8039.