Game wardens: Stray bullet from poacher hits Oklahoma home

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As the temperatures begin to drop, hunters will soon be heading into the woods for hunting season.

Now, game wardens are warning Oklahomans about the dangers of poachers.

Around 8 a.m. on Nov. 27, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Kickapoo Tribal officers were called to a shooting near a home.

Investigators learned that a stray bullet went through a window of the home, missing a man who was only feet away.

Game wardens were called to the scene and soon realized that it was the result of poaching.

A suspect had fired a gun from a county road at a deer two times. One of the bullets hit the deer while the other bullet hit the victim’s house.

The suspect was found and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, hunting without landowner consent, illegal take of a whitetail deer, and shooting from a public roadway.