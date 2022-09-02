NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Sooner fans are already counting down the hours until the season opener at the University of Oklahoma.

Before Saturday’s kickoff, the Norman Police Department has a bit of advice for fans heading to the game.

Driving

Police warn that drivers will need to avoid a few areas in Norman that are under construction.

Porter Avenue between Robinson and Alameda remains under construction, as does Alameda between 24th Avenue and 36th Avenue. Drivers who normally use these routes should consider alternative options.

Norman police will also provide traffic assistance along Lindsey Street from I-35 to Elm Avenue prior to and after the game. After the game, officers will also provide traffic assistance along routes heading east from the stadium to S. Classen Blvd.

Lindsey Street will be one-way for eastbound traffic pregame and for westbound traffic postgame from Elm Avenue to Berry Road.

After the game, Brooks Street will be one-way for eastbound traffic from Jenkins Avenue to Classen Blvd. Jenkins Avenue will also be one-way for northbound traffic from Brooks to Boyd Street.

Boyd Street will be closed to all traffic between University Blvd. and Jenkins Ave.

White Street, Buchanan Avenue, and Asp Avenue in the area of Campus Corner will also be closed before and after the game.

Credit: Norman Police Department

Parking

Police also warn that drivers should pay close attention to where they park for the game.

Your car may be towed if you park along yellow curbs, inside fire lanes, block a fire hydrant, block a driveway, block a street, block an alley, illegal use of disabled parking, or illegally parking on private property.

If you park on private property, use locations that are trustworthy.

The Norman Police Department encourages visitors to plan their travel route ahead of time, arrive early, park legally, and enjoy the game.

Kickoff against UTEP is set for 2:30 p.m. inside Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.