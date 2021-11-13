GameFest Oklahoma City combines gaming and contemporary art

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Art and classic arcade games were synergized in Oklahoma City on Saturday to celebrate video game art.

GameFest was held at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, 11 NW 11th St.

Video game art.

The event was enlivened with cosplay, retro arcade games, face painting and Twitch talk with industry insiders, all in the spirit of highlighting Oklahoma Contemporary’s new “Open World” installation, a new exhibition that focuses on the art used in video games.

The event explores the artwork’s significance and contribution to our culture.

“These works talk about violence; they talk about the state of society and commercialism and homelessness. So, they tell different stories that are part of the stories that everyone likes to play,” said Lori Brooks with Oklahoma Contemporary.

GameFest was a one-day event, but the “Open World” exhibition runs through February.

Go to oklahomacontemporary.org for more details.