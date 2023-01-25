OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A multi-year investigation that targeted gang members and their associates for drug-trafficking activities has led to 60 convictions.

Last month, 35-year-old Eduardo Rosales, from Oklahoma City, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Rosales was one of the incarcerated leaders of a drug trafficking network that was operated by Southside Locos gang members and their associates.

Investigators say Rosales used incarcerated associates, non-incarcerated associates, and contacts in Mexico to orchestrate a massive drug trafficking ring that distributed meth throughout Oklahoma.

During the investigation, officers seized more than 180 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of heroin, 200 grams of cocaine, 69 firearms, and $300,000 in cash.