GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- A Garfield County couple now faces felony charges stemming from a missing newborn who was allegedly thrown in the trash before being buried days later at an unknown location.

Sarah Helton and her estranged husband, Kevin were arrested earlier this month on a count of second degree murder and child neglect.

Kevin Helton. Photo courtesy of Garfield County Detention Center. Sarah Helton. Photo courtesy of Garfield County Detention Center.

Both Sarah and Kevin are convicted criminals.

Kevin’s criminal history includes larceny and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Sarah’s criminal history includes eluding a police officer, accessory after the fact, forgery, and accessory to a felony.

Neither have committed a crime in Garfield County.

Court records filed this week show an investigation into the pair began on March 31.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office phoned the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) in reference to photographs on a cellular device that appeared to show a deceased child laying in some bedding next to a dog.

The two deputies, along with a man who claimed to be borrowing a phone belonging to the Helton’s met up in Noble County to go over the photographs and text messages.

The man told officials while he was in possession of the phone, he was scrolling through text messages and stumbled upon texts between Sarah and Kevin.

“Do you want me to tell your daughter what really happened to her sister? I buried her this morning because you left her in the trash,” Kevin allegedly texted Sarah.

The man borrowing the phone said he was unable to confirm if the child in the photograph was alive.

After the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the phone, investigators found five photos and a video of what appeared to be a deceased newborn.

GPS coordinates pulled from the images showed a mobile home in Hayward.

Investigators also found two texts from Kevin reading, “I just delivered my first baby,” at 5:56 a.m. on December 27 and the other saying, “We had just delivered a baby at home,” at 7:29 p.m. that same day.

GCSO later made contact with Kevin at the GPS coordinated address.

Kevin agreed to an interview with investigators.

He told them Sarah showed up unannounced at his mobile home on December 27.

“Kevin said he was surprised to see that Sarah was pregnant, and said based on her size, she did not seem close to delivery,” court records report.

Kevin also claimed to not to be the father.

Kevin went on to tell the GCSO that Sarah was complaining of pain consistent with child delivery.

After approximately two hours, Kevin said Sarah’s pain became so intense that she believed she was going to have the baby soon.

Sarah rushed to the back of the trailer and delivered a baby girl soon after, according to records.

Kevin allegedly told Sarah numerous times they should call for an ambulance, but she refused and “wouldn’t let him.”

He described the child as “breathing” to investigators, but admitted the newborn was in need of medical attention.

The GCSO asked Kevin if he thought the way the child was delivered was “sufficient care.”

“Kevin stated he was not responsible for the child and was just trying to help,” court records indicate.

Kevin called the child “Abigail.” He said she appeared to be okay and was eating normally.

A search warrant was then prepared for Kevin’s residence in Hayward.

All three deputies who searched Kevin’s home had “difficulty staying inside the residence for an extended period of time due to the extremely unpleasant environment.”

Throughout the residence, including the bedroom in which Kevin stated the child was born, large amounts of dog feces were laying in plain sight on the floor.

Laying next to to the bed was a blanket where Kevin told investigators Sarah gave birth on, said court records.

As this search was conducted, Sarah was not there.

The GCSO said they later found Sarah at a home in Marshall, Oklahoma.

Sarah said after her boyfriend was arrested on a felony charge, she moved back in with Kevin, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit also stated Sarah mentioned not wanting to give birth in a hospital because she believed there was a warrant out for her arrest and she didn’t want to be arrested.

“Sarah said that when she had arrived [in Hayward], Kevin made arrangements with a midwife to deliver the child. He also allegedly made arrangements with an adoption agency she identified as something similar to ‘Choice Adoption Agency,'” records document.

The GCSO said they reached out to a nearby adoption agency matching a similar description Sarah gave, but a representative informed them Sarah was not in their records.

Additionally, the representative mentioned they would not, by policy, allow a father to bring a child in without the mother present.

The GCSO also confirmed there were no practicing midwives in Stillwater, Guthrie, Edmond or any surrounding areas outside of Oklahoma City.

However, Sarah stated Kevin provided documentation of the child being accepted by an adoption agency in Oklahoma City.

“There is no evidence to support this claim,” said the GCSO in a document.

During Kevin’s interview, he stated Sarah left Hayward without notice shortly after the child was born and that he found the child in the trash two or three days after she was gone.

GCSO Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa confirmed with KFOR the child has not been found as of early Friday afternoon.

The child is suspected to be anywhere between a few days and a few weeks old, said Fuxa.

Fuxa added Kevin has provided some direction as to where the newborn may be buried.

GCSO is now trying to narrow down where the child may be.

Fuxa said they have had cadaver dogs as well as numerous GCSO deputies and investigators looking for this little girl.

Fuxa is asking the community not search for the child on their own and to let them handle the investigation.

“We just want to provide closure for the child and our guys who have been looking,” said Fuxa.

Depending on what the GCSO finds is what will dictate Sarah and Kevin’s final charges.

Anyone who may have information regarding the child’s whereabouts is urged to the GCSO at 580-237-0244.