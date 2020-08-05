Garfield County gun bust unveils numerous rifles, ammo & meth in home of convicted felon

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Sheriff’s deputies with Garfield County uncovered 26 firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammo and 13 grams of meth and paraphernalia in the home of an Enid man who was previously convicted of a felony.

“You’re looking at anything from handguns, like one of them was a stainless steel .44-magnum, it looked like huge gun,” said Jody Helm, the sheriff of Garfield County. “And several, several rifles.”

Garfield County sheriff’s deputies, assisted by Enid police, responded to a call about a domestic dispute around midnight Monday. The call came from near the small town of Lahoma just west of Enid. When law enforcement arrived on scene, Helm said the alleged victim told them she was trying to leave the incident between she and her husband.

“When she went to leave, he jumped on the hood of the car and pulled his firearm out and was facing it and beating on the windshield,” Helm said.

According to Helm, the alleged victim said her husband was trying to hit the driver side door as well. Helm said she told them that he fell off the car at some point and she left. When law enforcement investigated, Helm said they found out the husband had a felony warrant and was a previously convicted felon.

“He’s been to prison, we confirmed that,” Helm said.

When they issued the search warrant, they found the guns, ammo and drugs. Miguel Rodriguez, 42, was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“No incident,” Helm said. “We took him into custody, he came right out.”

None of the guns found were reported as stolen.

“We checked everything through the database, everything was good,” Helm said.

However, it is unknown how Rodriguez got his hands on the guns.

“He’s not going to tell us that,” Helm said.

According to Helm, Rodriguez is out of jail on bond right now.

