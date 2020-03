GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigations into several property crimes are underway in Garfield County, the sheriff’s office says.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, several property crimes have been reported in the southeastern part of the county.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office posted photos of individuals and vehicles they’d like to identify.

If you have any information, call Deputy Momsen at (580) 599-6962.