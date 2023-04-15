STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Country music superstar and Oklahoma State University graduate, Garth Brooks, is back in Stillwater this weekend to perform two benefit concerts.

“I’m the first guy to say I’m from Oklahoma State. I love it because you guys have never been anything but class and you always put the kids first, which is pretty cool,” said Brooks during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Image courtesy Natalie Clydesdale

In October, OSU announced its “We are Land Grant” strategy to enhance its efforts to extend its accessibility to students and reduce student debt through scholarships.

Brooks’ concerts at The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts this weekend are fundraising to contribute towards those efforts.

“Garth knows what many students go through,” said Dr. Kayse Shrum, OSU’s president. “He also knows that by increasing scholarship dollars, maybe we can ease that burden on our students and provide more access to the future who may not otherwise be able to come to Oklahoma State University without a scholarship.”

Friday’s concert was exclusively for students. For a chance to get a ticket to the show, each student had to donate to the university’s food pantry.

Saturday night’s concert is for alumni, donors, faculty and staff.

According to Shrum, this weekend’s fundraising goal was doubled.

“We set a goal to raise $1 million, and I’m happy to say that we have raised $2 million toward scholarships this weekend,” said Schrum.