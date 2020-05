GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in solving a property crime.

The sheriff’s office says a theft occurred at a cabin in the Pernell area on April 29 to April 30.

Personal clothing, fishing gear, a small water heater and an older Poulan chainsaw were stolen.

Authorities released photos of two people caught on surveillance camera at the cabin.

If you have anymore information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/ 855-211-7867.