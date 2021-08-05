Garvin County man arrested after allegedly holding woman against her will during six-hour standoff

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Garvin County man is behind bars Thursday after allegedly holding a woman against her will during a six-hour standoff with authorities.

It happened near the town of Maysville at around 7:30 p.m., when police tried to serve a warrant. When police arrived on scene, they tried to make contact with 50-year-old Shannon Mason. However, Sgt. Sheryl Fields with the Maysville Police Department said Mason allegedly ran inside when they arrived. Authorities sat outside for an entire hour trying to get him to come out. They eventually had to call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and their TAC Team for assistance.

“We surrounded the house,” Fields said.

Shannon Mason

The simple serving of the warrant almost immediately turned into a standoff for Fields and Maysville police officers on Wednesday.

“We had within a 72-hour period of time to go after him,” Fields said.

They were looking to arrest Mason, who was accused of domestic assault and battery by strangulation in a separate incident. These charges stem from Lighthorse, which are tribal police, since the alleged acts occurred against a tribal member and on tribal land. Fields said they are familiar with Mason. They have been called to his house before, where they found a woman on the back porch.

“She had bruises and everything,” Fields said.

Fast forward to Wednesday night. Police were granted the warrant, but Mason bolted inside when they arrived. They tried for a whole hour to get him to surrender, but eventually called in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and their TAC Team for assistance.

“They ended up getting him out along with two other people,” Fields said.

After six long hours, Mason came outside along with another male and female. Maysville police said in a news release the female told them she was “being held against her will.” She also stated she was afraid.

“He told her to get upstairs, don’t go out,” Fields said. “She listened to what he had to say, and she said she didn’t know exactly what he would do.”

A search of the home would find some BB guns and several pocketknives.

Mason has been formally charged with kidnapping and obstructing an officer along with the domestic assault charges. That’s not all though. Last December, he was charged for trafficking meth. He also had a protective order filed against him by a woman on Wednesday.