WARNING: This story contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised.

ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – District Attorney Greg Mashburn says charges have been filed against a Garvin County man after a Cyber Tip led authorities to nearly 800 files of child sexual abuse.

According to Mashburn’s office, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and began an investigation.

Robert Lee Jackson. Image courtesy Garvin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators identified 37-year-old Robert Lee Jackson as the person possessing and sending videos of child sexual abuse.

In all, authorities say they found 797 videos of children ranging in approximate ages from 1 to 14 years old on Jackson’s cell phone.

According to court documents, the files contained torture, incest, bestiality and other disturbing sexual content.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office says during questioning, Jackson admitted to downloading and watching the hundreds of illegal videos.

“We remain resolute in protecting our children and ensuring a safe online environment. Let’s stand united against these heinous crimes and report any suspicious activities to safeguard our community’s young ones,” said the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson was charged July 24 for Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act.

“We want to thank the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office for swiftly investigating the CYBERTIP that led to an arrest. This puts us one step closer to protecting children and standing firm in not allowing child abuse in our state,” says District Attorney Greg Mashburn. “We will continue to prosecute this case and others like it to ensure that justice is sought and our communities are protected.”

Jackson remains in the Garvin County Jail on a $250,000 bond.