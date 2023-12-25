GARVIN Co., Okla. (KFOR) – The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, Maysville PD, & Lighthorse PD confirm the capture of a suspect who stole a vehicle.

Devin Yandell, Image courtesy Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, Maysville PD, & Lighthorse PD

Just after 4 a.m. this morning police officials say, a deputy was responding to a possible prowler call within the Town of Goldsby. As he arrived in the area he observed a vehicle leaving the area matching the suspect description. He followed the vehicle southbound on I-35 as other unit’s we’re en route to provide assistance. The driver ultimately made the choice to run. Stop Sticks were successfully deployed resulting in the suspect fleeing on foot into a river & heavily wooded area.

Deputies & Officers aided by K9’s & a drone were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

Suspect Devin Yandell is now in custody, according to police.

Authorities confirm, a stolen vehicle was recovered along with other items of evidentiary value at State Highway 74 at the Washita River near Maysville.