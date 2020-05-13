Gathering Place in Tulsa announces plan to reopen in phases

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular park in northeast Oklahoma has announced plans to reopen in phases beginning this month.

The Gathering Place in Tulsa will begin the first phase of reopening on Monday, May 25.

The first phase will include the reopening of all major pathways, lawns and trails as well as Skate Park and BMX Pump Track.

For the safety of guests and to ensure social distancing, The Lodge, Boathouse, Adventure Playground and Sports Courts will remain temporarily closed.

“The health and safety of Gathering Place staff, volunteers and guests is our top priority and we will continue to closely follow the most recent recommendations from the CDC and The City of Tulsa,” said park officials. “Thank you for exercising social distancing and wearing a mask while visiting the park.”

The park has “secured the necessary PPE, sanitizing tools and stations needed for safe operation and will follow the health and safety guidelines recommended by the CDC, as well as continue to enforce our rigorous sanitization standards across the entire park.”

Park officials encourage guests to keep other safe and healthy by following these good hygiene practices:

Exercising social distancing and remaining at least 6 feet apart from other park guests

Wearing a mask throughout the park to help protect yourself and others

Washing your hands for 20 seconds and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer

When coughing and sneezing, cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – discard tissue immediately into a closed bin

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Do not attend public events if you are feeling ill. If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, call Tulsa Public Health at 918-582-9355 or immediately go to your nearest urgent care. If it is a medical emergency, call 911.