NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Kickoff is just over a week away, and it appears the Sooners offense isn’t the only impressive spread fans will see at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium this season.
“There’s something for everybody,” said Cody Malone, the Director of Operations for Levy Restaurants at the University of Oklahoma. “Whether you want, you know, a hotdog, Korean barbecue, a great beverage from HTeaO, Pizza Hut…”
The University’s Executive Chef, Erica Pope, daughter of former Sooner Eric Pope, told KFOR her team spent the offseason drawing up a playbook full of new dishes. Those dishes were on display during a food and beverage showcase at the stadium Thursday.
“We have a Boomer Brisket Sandwich. I think that will be very popular. We also have our corn dog of the game, and we also have our prairie dog,” said Pope.
She said new restaurant partners joining the team’s roster this season include Boomarang Diner, Midway Deli and HTeaO.
As for the food’s prices, Pope said they’re sticking to the usual game plan.
“It’s very comparable to years past. We want the fans to be able to enjoy themselves, and not have to give arm and a leg to enjoy themselves,” said Pope.
A list of other items on the stadium’s menu for this year, provided by Pope on Thursday, can be found below:
Baked Bear Ice Cream
- Miniature Ice Cream Sandwiches
Boomarang Diner
- Cold Brew Coffee
- Boomarang Sweet Tea
- Lemonade
- Diner Double – two ¼ fresh, never frozen, ground beef patties with two pieces of cheese on a toasted bun
- Corn Dogs
- Tater Tots
Cup Bop
- Rok Bop – Korean Tangy Fried Chicken on Rice Cabbage and Noodles. Topped with Cupbop sauce
- B Bop – Korean BBQ Beef on Rice Cabbage and Noodles. Topped with Cupbop sauce
- Piggy Bop – Korean BBQ Pork on Rice Cabbage and Noodles. Topped with Cupbop sauce
HTeaO
- Sweet Regular
- Unsweet Regular
- Sweet Georgia Peach
- Unsweet Georgia Peach
- Sweet Coconut
- Sweet Blueberry Green
- Sweet Raspberry
- Pink Lemonade
Levy
- Boomer BBQ Brisket Sandwich
- Elote Corn Dog
- Hot Cheeto Corn Dog
Levy Premium
- Smoked Sausage and Cheese Platter – Kielbasa Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheeses, Pepperoncini, Spicy Pickles, Gherkins Served, Assorted Crackers
- Boomer BLT Skewer – Sourdough Bread, Thick Cut Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch
- Warm Pretzels & Dip – Soft Pretzel Twists, Beer Cheese Dip
Midway Deli
- Gameday Vulcan – Turkey, Pepperoni, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Chili Mayo
- The Arnie Italian – Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Italian Dressing
- Coach Switzer’s – Peppered Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo
Nashbird
- Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich – Buttermilk Brined Fried Boneless Breast, Lemon Mayo, Pickles, and Slaw on a Brioche Bun
Poppin Okies
- Bommer Corn – Our most popular Gourmet Kettle Corn. The perfect blend of sweet and salty colored crimson and cream for that Sooner spirit
- Jalapeno Cheddar Kettle Corn – The perfect blend of jalapeno spices mixed with cheddar cheese with a touch of sweetness to make it the perfect combination for your taste buds
- Caramel Apple Kettle Corn – Quickly becoming a fall favorite. It has a unique blend of caramel and green apple
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade – Authentic and delicious hand-crafted lemonade using real fruit. The perfect amount of sweet and sour. You can have an old fashion or add a flavor for a fruity flavor.
Shakes
- Boomer Brownie Chunk Frozen Custard
- Oreo Speedwagon Frozen Custard