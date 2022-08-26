NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Kickoff is just over a week away, and it appears the Sooners offense isn’t the only impressive spread fans will see at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium this season.

“There’s something for everybody,” said Cody Malone, the Director of Operations for Levy Restaurants at the University of Oklahoma. “Whether you want, you know, a hotdog, Korean barbecue, a great beverage from HTeaO, Pizza Hut…”

Food on display at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium. Image KFOR.

The University’s Executive Chef, Erica Pope, daughter of former Sooner Eric Pope, told KFOR her team spent the offseason drawing up a playbook full of new dishes. Those dishes were on display during a food and beverage showcase at the stadium Thursday.

“We have a Boomer Brisket Sandwich. I think that will be very popular. We also have our corn dog of the game, and we also have our prairie dog,” said Pope.

She said new restaurant partners joining the team’s roster this season include Boomarang Diner, Midway Deli and HTeaO.

As for the food’s prices, Pope said they’re sticking to the usual game plan.

“It’s very comparable to years past. We want the fans to be able to enjoy themselves, and not have to give arm and a leg to enjoy themselves,” said Pope.

A list of other items on the stadium’s menu for this year, provided by Pope on Thursday, can be found below:

Baked Bear Ice Cream

Miniature Ice Cream Sandwiches

Boomarang Diner

Cold Brew Coffee

Boomarang Sweet Tea

Lemonade

Diner Double – two ¼ fresh, never frozen, ground beef patties with two pieces of cheese on a toasted bun

Corn Dogs

Tater Tots

Cup Bop

Rok Bop – Korean Tangy Fried Chicken on Rice Cabbage and Noodles. Topped with Cupbop sauce

B Bop – Korean BBQ Beef on Rice Cabbage and Noodles. Topped with Cupbop sauce

Piggy Bop – Korean BBQ Pork on Rice Cabbage and Noodles. Topped with Cupbop sauce

HTeaO

Sweet Regular

Unsweet Regular

Sweet Georgia Peach

Unsweet Georgia Peach

Sweet Coconut

Sweet Blueberry Green

Sweet Raspberry

Pink Lemonade

Levy

Boomer BBQ Brisket Sandwich

Elote Corn Dog

Hot Cheeto Corn Dog

Levy Premium

Smoked Sausage and Cheese Platter – Kielbasa Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheeses, Pepperoncini, Spicy Pickles, Gherkins Served, Assorted Crackers

Boomer BLT Skewer – Sourdough Bread, Thick Cut Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch

Warm Pretzels & Dip – Soft Pretzel Twists, Beer Cheese Dip

Midway Deli

Gameday Vulcan – Turkey, Pepperoni, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Chili Mayo

The Arnie Italian – Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Italian Dressing

Coach Switzer’s – Peppered Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo

Nashbird

Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich – Buttermilk Brined Fried Boneless Breast, Lemon Mayo, Pickles, and Slaw on a Brioche Bun

Poppin Okies

Bommer Corn – Our most popular Gourmet Kettle Corn. The perfect blend of sweet and salty colored crimson and cream for that Sooner spirit

Jalapeno Cheddar Kettle Corn – The perfect blend of jalapeno spices mixed with cheddar cheese with a touch of sweetness to make it the perfect combination for your taste buds

Caramel Apple Kettle Corn – Quickly becoming a fall favorite. It has a unique blend of caramel and green apple

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade – Authentic and delicious hand-crafted lemonade using real fruit. The perfect amount of sweet and sour. You can have an old fashion or add a flavor for a fruity flavor.

Shakes

Boomer Brownie Chunk Frozen Custard

Oreo Speedwagon Frozen Custard