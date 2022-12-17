GEARY, Okla. (KFOR) – Shortly after four this morning Geary Police say they attempted to stop a 2019 Mercedes for speeding and entered into a pursuit increasing speeds over 100 miles per hour driving into the rural town of Geary.

Geary PD confirms after the officer lost sight of the vehicle in the chase, the driver crashed into trees at a intersection and fled on foot.

Assisted by the Blaine County Sheriff the suspect was not located but has been identified as Camron Farmer of Yukon, Oklahoma.

Farmer has priors at the Canadian County Jail in October for Assault and Battery with Deadly weapon and Reckless conduct with a firearm.

The Geary Police department says Farmer is considered armed and dangerous at time. If located do not approach. Contact the Geary Police Department at 405.884.2167 or your local law enforcement agency.