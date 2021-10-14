Geary police shoot, kill man allegedly armed with knife

GEARY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Geary Police Department officer shot and killed a man who was allegedly found carrying a knife in the area of Interstate 40 on Wednesday.

The fatal officer-involved shooting occurred at I-40 and the State Highway 281 on-ramp.

A Geary officer saw the man holding a knife, then stopped to talk with him.

The officer ordered him to put the knife down, but the man, a 46-year-old whose name was not released, did not comply, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials.

An off-duty officer drove by and saw the situation between the officer and the armed man. He pulled over to help.

“Again, attempts were made to de-escalate the situation but the man would not put the knife down,” OSBI officials said.

A third officer arrived and attempted to use his Taser on the man, but could not get a clear shot, according to OSBI.

“When the man saw the taser, he lunged at the off-duty officer with the knife and one shot was fired,” OSBI officials said.

Officers tried to give the man first aid, but he died before medics arrived.

Police Department officials requested OSBI investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The deceased man’s name will not be released until his next of kin are notified.

No further details were provided.