Generator leak leads to large house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City home was heavily damaged by fire Friday afternoon.

Oklahoma City Fire Department members were called at 3:59 p.m. to the 1300 block of SW 31st Street.

Smoke from the fire was visible from a mile away, according to a news release issued by Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy flames and smoke at the front and rear of a one-story home. The attic of the home was “heavily charged,” Fulkerson said.

Firefighters first attacked the blaze from outside before beginning an interior attack.

Firefighter encountered numerous obstacles, hazards and points of concern while battling the blaze, including an adjacent structure that was threatened by the fire, an RV that blocked the path to the home, a fence that made rear entry difficult, propane cylinders that were off-gassing and electrical wires down in the yard.

The fire was extinguished, but the house suffered extensive damage.

The house did not have running electricity. An occupant told fire officials that gasoline leaking from a generator is what initially caught fire. The generator was to be used to power lights, according to the news release.

Red Cross came to the scene to help the people who lived at the house.

A damage estimate is not yet available.