Generator likely to blame for northwest Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews are investigating an early morning house fire that may have been sparked by a generator.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a report of an explosion that damaged two homes in the area of N.W. 50th and Western.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to quickly knock down the flames before they reached a neighboring home.

As for the other house, fire crews say there was fire damage to the back of the house that extended into other parts of the home.

Investigators say they found a generator with several fuel cans around it in the backyard.

“Sometimes, people store additional fuel too close to the generators and those obviously produce a lot of heat and that heat from the generator can certainly cause that fuel to catch fire and cause a substantial fire very quickly,” said Shift Commander David Shearer, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

OG&E says it could be Friday before power is restored to all customers.

