Generator stolen out of Texas worth $42K, trailer found in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a generator and trailer were stolen off a Texas job site and found in Lawton.

On Monday, Lawton police dispatch received a call from a detective with the North Lake Police Department out of Denton, TX.

The detective stated that there was possibly a stolen generator and trailer at a residence near S.E. Elmhurst Lane and S.E. Sullivan Drive. He also said the generator and trailer had been stolen off of a job site in Texas and had a GPS locator on it.

Officers responded to the address and saw the generator and trailer in the back yard of the residence.

Police made contact with a resident and he was brought in for questioning.

A search warrant was executed by Lawton detectives on the residence and another stolen trailer that had been stolen out of Lawton was located.

The resident, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested for possession of stolen property.

The cost of the generator is estimated to be $42,000.

