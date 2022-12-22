OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a Grinch stole from an Oklahoma family, things were looking pretty bleak until a generous viewer stepped in to help.

“I had to make a choice, either food or presents,” said Barbara North, an Oklahoma City resident.

North told KFOR that on Monday night, she went shopping at Walmart to buy Christmas dinner for herself and her grandchildren, knowing she had $116 on her EBT card to spend.

However, when she checked out, she made a heart-sinking discovery.

“She slid my card and there was only $0.85 on there,” said North. “I called the DHS office this morning and they said I was a victim of food stamp fraud.”

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services says North was just one of hundreds of Oklahomans who have been targeted by thieves in the last week and a half.

After our story aired, a generous KFOR viewer decided to donate an envelope filled with cash for food, and gifts for North and her grandchildren.

North was absolutely overwhelmed with gratitude.

“I prayed for an angel, and God sent you all. Channel 4, you all was my first angels. And then he sent these people right here to be my angels. I believe in angels. Thank God. Thank you, thank you everybody. God bless you,” North said through tears.